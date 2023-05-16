Cubs manager David Ross said after Monday's 6-4 loss to the Astros that Bellinger is considered day-to-day with a sore left knee, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. "

Bellinger banged his knee on the center-field fence of Minute Maid Park in the seventh inning, when he made a leaping catch to rob Kyle Tucker of a potential extra-base hit. According to Bastian, Bellinger described his knee issue as a hyperextension, but he doesn't seem overly concerned about the injury after going through tests and receiving treatment following his departure from the contest. Even so, Bellinger appears likely to miss at least Tuesday's contest, setting the stage for Christopher Morel to pick up a start in center field.