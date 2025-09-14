Rea allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Rea held the Rays scoreless through four frames before giving up a run in the fifth. The right-hander then allowed the first two batters he faced in the sixth to reach base, and both ended up scoring. Rea did induce a healthy 13 whiffs and notched five punchouts, but the disappointing finish to his start kept him from completing six frames for the sixth straight outing. He's slated to take on Cincinnati in his next appearance.