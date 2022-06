Norris allowed five runs on three hits and three walks across two innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out five.

Norris struck out a season-high five batters, but a pair of home runs turned it into an ugly outing overall. The lefty has had plenty of those this year, as he's now saddled with a 6.75 ERA across 24 innings of work. He'll remain a low-leverage option for the Cubs who doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal.