The Cubs placed Norris on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left index finger strain, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Right-hander Adrian Sampson was promoted from Triple-A Iowa to replace Norris on the 26-man active roster and serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Norris likely came away with the injury at some point during his appearance in Wednesday's 14-5 win over the Pirates, when he served up four runs -- all unearned -- on one hit and one walk over an inning of relief.