Cubs' Danny Hultzen: Back with Chicago
Hultzen agreed to a minor-league contract with the Cubs earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
After several injury plagued years to begin his career, Hultzen, the second overall pick in the 2011 first-year player draft, finally reached the majors for the first time last season. Over six last-season relief appearances with the Cubs, Hultzen struck out five over 3.1 shutout innings. He'll likely get a crack at competing for a bullpen job in spring training, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot will likely hinder his chances of making the Cubs' Opening Day roster.
