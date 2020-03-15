Cubs' Danny Hultzen: Gets reassigned
The Cubs reassigned Hultzen to their minor-league camp Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 first-year player draft overcame a slew of serious injuries to finally make his MLB debut at 29 years old in 2019. Though he turned in 3.1 scoreless innings across his six relief outings with the Cubs, Hultzen's status as a lefty specialist probably hurt his case for a roster spot with the three-batter minimum in place for the 2020 season. Hultzen will presumably open the campaign at Triple-A Iowa.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...