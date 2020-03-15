Play

The Cubs reassigned Hultzen to their minor-league camp Thursday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 first-year player draft overcame a slew of serious injuries to finally make his MLB debut at 29 years old in 2019. Though he turned in 3.1 scoreless innings across his six relief outings with the Cubs, Hultzen's status as a lefty specialist probably hurt his case for a roster spot with the three-batter minimum in place for the 2020 season. Hultzen will presumably open the campaign at Triple-A Iowa.

More News
Our Latest Stories