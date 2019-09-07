Hultzen will be called up by the Cubs on Saturday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Hultzen's journey to the big leagues was a lengthy one, as a string of shoulder issues derailed his career for several seasons after he was drafted second overall back in 2011, sandwiched between Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer. Now 29 years old, the lefty is finally ready for his first major-league opportunity after posting a 1.26 ERA and a 39.0 percent strikeout rate in 14.1 innings for Triple-A Iowa. He'll be a bullpen option down the stretch.