Navarro was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Bruce Miles of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

He was removed from the 40-man roster in favor of catcher Chris Gimenez. Navarro continues to display a strong handle on the strike zone, but he's 32 years old now and the power has always been modest for a player who is limited defensively to first base or the outfield corners. He will now be subjected to waivers.