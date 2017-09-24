Play

Navarro went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's loss to the Twins.

The 31-year-old didn't even start in this one, as he was forced into action when Miguel Cabrera left with back tightness. The Tigers have nothing to play for, so don't expect them to rush Cabrera back. Navarro could be looking at increased playing time as a result to finish out the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast