Tigers' Efren Navarro: Goes deep twice Saturday
Navarro went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs in Saturday's loss to the Twins.
The 31-year-old didn't even start in this one, as he was forced into action when Miguel Cabrera left with back tightness. The Tigers have nothing to play for, so don't expect them to rush Cabrera back. Navarro could be looking at increased playing time as a result to finish out the season.
