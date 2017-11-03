Tigers' Efren Navarro: Outrighted to Toledo
Navarro was sent off the 40-man roster and outrighted to Triple-A Toledo on Friday.
Navarro played in 23 games for the Tigers once the rosters expanded in September, slashing .230/.319/.377 with two home runs and two RBI. The 31-year-old is unlikely to make any impact in most fantasy leagues for the upcoming season, but will continue to serve as organizational depth for Detroit.
