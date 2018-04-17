Cubs' Efren Navarro: Shipped back to minors
Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Navarro was called up to help fill in at first base while Anthony Rizzo was sidelined, but with the latter returning, Navarro is simply a roster redundancy. The 31-year-old will return to the minors to act as organizational depth.
More News
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?