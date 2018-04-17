Navarro was optioned to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Navarro was called up to help fill in at first base while Anthony Rizzo was sidelined, but with the latter returning, Navarro is simply a roster redundancy. The 31-year-old will return to the minors to act as organizational depth.

