Young is starting at first base and batting eight Friday versus the Guardians.

With Cody Bellinger back in center field, Young has now made two straight starts at first base and three straight overall. The 27-year-old has a homer and a triple in his first two contests with the big club in 2023 following a 1.030 OPS and 13 dingers at Triple-A Iowa. The left-handed hitting Young could be the preferred option at first base versus righties for the time being, with Trey Mancini playing there against lefties.