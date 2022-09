Young had his contract selected by the Cubs on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 27-year-old will receive his first taste of the big leagues with Rafael Ortega (finger) headed to the 60-day injured list Wednesday. Young has been with Triple-A Iowa all season and has a .225/.308/.408 slash line with 16 home runs, 57 RBI and 60 runs in 450 plate appearances.