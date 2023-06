Young went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies.

Young started at DH and was eventually lifted for a pinch hitter, but not before he connected for his first MLB home run in the third inning against Aaron Nola. Young appeared in six games for the Cubs last season and Wednesday marked his 2023 debut. The 27-year-old looks mostly like organizational depth, though Chicago could give him some extended run at first base and DH if he's able to produce.