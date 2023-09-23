Young went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over the Rockies.

Making his first start for the Cubs since July, Young delivered a critical home run to help the team in their pursuit of a playoff spot. The 28-year-old has only appeared in 15 contests this year and has provided two long balls along with eight RBI. Young remains off the fantasy radar, though he may see another start or two down the stretch depending on matchups, as he does offer the lineup an additional left-handed bat.