Young will sit for the second straight game Saturday against the Yankees.

Young immediately stepped into the large side of a platoon with Trey Mancini at first base after getting called up in late June, but his off day here comes against a righty in Gerrit Cole. Young has gone 1-for-17 at the plate in his last six games after going 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits in his first three appearances, so he could continue to cede time to Mancini going forward.