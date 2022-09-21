Young went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.
Getting the start as the designated hitter and batting seventh in his fourth career appearance in the majors, Young swiped his first bag after stealing only three in 108 games at Triple-A Iowa this year. The 27-year-old doesn't have any kind of prospect pedigree after being a 15th-round pick in 2017, but it appears as though the rebuilding Cubs will give him consistent playing time against right-handed pitching over the final days of the season.