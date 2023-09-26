Candelario (back) is continuing his progression through baseball activities Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Out since Sept. 12 due to a lower-back strain, Candelario was cleared to begin working out Friday and should be able to return to the Cubs' active roster at some point before the regular season comes to an end this Sunday. Miles Mastrobuoni has been receiving the majority of the playing time at third base in Candelario's absence, with Cody Bellinger largely playing first base.