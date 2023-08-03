Candelario went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and four runs scored in Wednesday's 16-6 win over the Reds.

Candelario has now played in two games with the Cubs since getting traded over from the Nationals, and he's proceeded to go 8-for-9 with three doubles and six runs scored. He won't be able to stay this hot, but he's been solid all season with an .854 OPS and has fit in very nicely so far with his new team.