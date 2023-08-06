Candelario went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs scored in Saturday's win over Atlanta.

Candelario has hit the ground running since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, as he's now gone 11-for-19 with five extra-base hits and eight runs scored in five games. The infielder has been a great addition, and he should remain locked into the lineup with a regular spot at first base, giving him a chance to build on his strong numbers at the plate.