Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 15-7 victory over the Reds.

Candelario chipped in to Chicago's rout, launching his 21st home run of the season in the ninth inning. The infielder has been solid for the Cubs since rejoining the team before the trade deadline. Across 30 games, Candelario has an .831 OPS to go along with five home runs, 14 RBI and 17 runs scored.