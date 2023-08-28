Candelario went 1-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's victory over the Pirates.

Candelario put the Cubs ahead 3-1 with a two-run homer off Bailey Falter in the fourth inning, his 19th long ball of the year (matching a career high) and third since joining Chicago. The 20-year-old Candelario has two homers and eight RBI over his last six games, though he's gone just 5-for-23 (.217) in that span. Overall, he's slashing .267/.347/.489 with 71 runs scored, 65 RBI and eight steals across 510 plate appearances between the Cubs and Nationals this season.