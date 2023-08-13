Candelario is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Since being traded to the Cubs on July 31, Candelario has started in every game. With the Cubs in August, the infielder is slashing .425/.489/.625 in 45 plate appearances. Sunday will just be a rest day for the 29-year-old with Nick Madrigal getting the start at third.
