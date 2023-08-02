Candelario went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 20-9 win over the Reds.

Candelario, who started at first base and batted sixth in his first game since getting traded to Chicago on Monday, wasted no time making an impact. He's currently fourth in the majors with 31 doubles and should fit in nicely with the Cubs, which is the team he made his MLB debut with back in 2016 before getting shipped to Detroit the following season. It appears that Candelario will primarily play first for Chicago.