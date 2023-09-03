Candelario went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 loss against the Reds.

The switch-hitting infielder broke a scoreless tie with his seventh-inning solo shot, chasing Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott from the game. Candelario came into the contest amid a 2-for-29 (.069) slide across his previous nine games; however, Saturday's home run gave the 29-year-old a career-high 20 and his season-long batting average now sits at .259 with 37 doubles, 66 RBI, 72 runs scored and eight steals across 529 plate appearances.