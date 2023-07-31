Candelario was traded from the Nationals to the Cubs on Monday in exchange for DJ Herz and Kevin Made, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Candelario has deep ties with the Cubs organization, as he first signed with them as a 16-year-old in 2010 and made his big-league debut with Chicago in 2016 before getting traded to the Tigers and then the Nationals. The switch-hitting third baseman has been very productive this season, slashing .258/.342/.481 with 16 home runs, 57 runs, 53 RBI and six steals in 99 games while playing every day and hitting in the middle of the lineup. He should be able to play almost every day with the Cubs, but could get more rest days now that he is a part of a deeper active roster.