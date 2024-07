The Cubs acquired Tinoco from the Royals for cash considerations Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Tinoco has a 4.58 ERA in 57 career MLB games, nine of which came with the Rangers earlier this season before being designated for assignment and getting picked up by Kansas City. The 29-year-old has a 3.81 ERA and 34:10 K:BB in 20 appearances at the Triple-A level this season, and he'll start his tenure with the Cubs organization at Triple-A Iowa.