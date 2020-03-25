Tyler Chatwood is the favorite for the Cubs' fifth rotation spot, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports, which would likely push Cotton to Triple-A Iowa to begin the season.

Cotton was mentioned as a possible candidate for a rotation spot earlier in the spring, but the battle for the final role has seemingly come down to Chatwood and Alec Mills. Without the benefit of additional Cactus League play to bolster his case, Cotton will likely head to Triple-A and try to find some success in the minors after posting a rough 6.75 ERA in 30.1 innings across two levels last year. The 28-year-old missed all of 2018 recovering from Tommy John surgery and hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017.