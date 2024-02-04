Wicks may be slated to start the season with Triple-A Iowa following the offseason addition of Shota Imanaga, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Bastian notes that Wicks is likely competing with Javier Assad, Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski for the fifth rotation spot, with Imanaga, Kyle Hendricks, Justin Steele and Jameson Taillon already locked in. Assad, Smyly and Wesneski all spent time in the team's bullpen last year and could serve in swing roles as needed. For the 24-year-old Wicks to continue developing as a starter, the team may put him in the Triple-A rotation to begin the year, though he should be an option for the majors at some point after showing promise during his MLB debut in 2023.