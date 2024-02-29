Wicks logged three scoreless innings in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Brewers. He allowed four hits and struck out two.

Through two spring appearances, Wicks has now allowed one run across 4.2 innings while striking out three. The lefty is competing for the No. 5 spot in the Cubs' rotation and appears to be off to a good start. His fantasy value would of course go up if he secures a starting role versus a bullpen job or an assignment to Triple-A Iowa. Wicks has some upside and could be poised to take a step forward in his second MLB season.