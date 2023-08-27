Wicks (1-0) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine over five innings to earn the win Saturday over the Pirates.

Wicks made his MLB debut Saturday and showed some nerves in allowing Ke'Bryan Hayes to hit a leadoff home run to begin the bottom of the first inning. Two more reached base after that, but Wicks then retired 15 in a row before Hayden Wesneski pitched the sixth. Wicks posted a 3.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 99:32 K:BB over 91.1 innings across 20 starts between Double-A and Triple-A prior to his call-up. The 23-year-old southpaw likely earned another start with Saturday's effort, so he can be tentatively penciled in to pitch at Cincinnati next week.