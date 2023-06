The Cubs promoted Wicks to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.

Birch has a 3.39 ERA and 1.17 WHIP and a 69:19 K:BB across 58.1 innings with Double-A Tennessee, and he is now one step closer to making his MLB debut. The 23-year-old southpaw will likely finish the season in Triple-A, though it's possible he cracks the big leagues when rosters expand in September.