Wicks appears to be the favorite to land the No. 5 spot in the Cubs' rotation to start the year, with Javier Assad shifting to the bullpen, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wicks, Assad and Hayden Wesneski have been competing for the last starting spot in camp, with the former doing enough to stand out. The lefty has a strong 2.60 ERA across 17.1 Cactus League innings, and he showed flashes of promise during his MLB debut last season. Wicks may endure some ups and downs as a young starter, though he has interesting fantasy upside as long as he remains in the rotation.