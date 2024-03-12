Wicks allowed one run on two hits across 4.1 innings of work in Sunday's Cactus League game against the Rangers. He struck out seven.

Drew Smyly drew the start but Wicks logged the most work, and the young lefty looked sharp. He now has a 1.46 ERA this spring to go along with a 1.05 WHIP and 10 strikeouts across 12.1 innings. Wicks seems to be closing in on a rotation spot to begin the year, and his grip on a role is likely a bit stronger in the short term with Jameson Taillon (back) possibly set to miss some time to start the regular season.