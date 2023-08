Wicks will start Saturday's game against the Pirates, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wicks was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday and was initially expected to make his MLB debut in Sunday's series finale. Instead, the 23-year-old southpaw will swap dates with Javier Assad and make his debut a day early. Wicks logged a 3.82 ERA and 1.18 WHIP through 33 innings across seven Triple-A starts.