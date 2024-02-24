Wicks got the start in Friday's Cactus League game against the White Sox, allowing one run on two hits across 1.2 innings. He struck out one.

Wicks wasn't in the game long enough to really make an impression one way or the other as he competes for the final spot in Chicago's rotation. The young lefty will look to pitch deeper into the game and make a strong showing in his next spring appearance. Wicks is likely competing with the likes of Javier Assad, Drew Smyly and Hayden Wesneski for the No. 5 role.