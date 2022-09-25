Mervis is on the radar to win a roster spot in spring training next year, according to manager David Ross, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

"There's a big hole for me at first base," Ross said. "No doubt he'll have a great opportunity in front of him moving forward." Mervis has had an outstanding season across the three highest levels of the minors, and his strikeout and walk rates kept trending in the right direction against better competition. The 24-year-old lefty-hitting first baseman slashed .297/.387/.595 with 14 home runs, a 14.2 percent strikeout rate and a 10.7 percent walk rate in 54 games at Triple-A. He has 35 homers on the season. Despite not having any MLB experience, Mervis is arguably the most appealing first baseman on the Cubs' roster for 2023 fantasy value.