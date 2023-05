Mervis is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

With southpaw Framber Valdez on the bump for Houston in the series opener, the lefty-hitting Mervis will give way to Trey Mancini at first base. Since his call-up from Triple-A Iowa on May 5, Mervis has started in eight of the Cubs' subsequent 10 games while hitting .219 with a 41.2 percent strikeout rate.