With January trade addition Michael Busch likely to play first base, per Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com, Mervis may have to settle for a bench role to begin the season.

Busch is not considered a great defender, but the team seems to want his slugging bat in the lineup, which could come at the expense of Mervis at first base. Mervis and Busch are young players with some upside, though both struggled during their respective MLB debuts last season, with strikeouts a key problem for each player. The situation at first appears to be fluid, but for now consider the outlook for Mervis to be somewhat dampened by the arrival of Busch.