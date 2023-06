Mervis is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

The 25-year-old will sit Sunday with lefty Ryan Weathers on the mound for San Diego, and it marks Mervis' fifth time on the bench in Chicago's last eight games. The first baseman is 0-for-16 with three walks and seven strikeouts dating back to May 24. Trey Mancini will receive the start at first base Sunday.