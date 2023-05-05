The Cubs selected Mervis' contract from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
News broke Thursday of Mervis' impending promotion and the move is now official. The Cubs have received very little production from Eric Hosmer and Trey Mancini in the first base/designated hitter spots, so they've now turned to the top prospect in hopes that he can provide a boost. Mervis sports a .286/.402/.560 slash line with six home runs and a 19:18 K:BB over 24 games with Iowa this season. It's the 25-year-old's first stint in the big leagues and he is worth adding to your fantasy roster if he's still out there. Mervis is starting at first base and batting seventh in his debut Friday versus the Marlins.