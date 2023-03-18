Mervis finished the World Baseball Classic 1-for-13 with a walk while playing for Team Israel.
Mervis faced some stiff MLB-level competition in a pool that featured the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico and Venezuela, so the struggles aren't too surprising. The 24-year-old is expected to begin the season at Triple-A Iowa, though he likely isn't that far away from his debut in the majors. Mervis had an OPS north of .900 at both Double-A and Triple-A in 2022 and could make a fantasy impact if he sees regular playing time for the Cubs at any point.