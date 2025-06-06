Shaw went 3-for-5 with two runs scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Nationals. He also stole two bases.

Shaw was electric from the No. 8 spot in the order as he snapped a 1-for-13 slump that stretched across his last four games. This was the rookie's second career game with three hits. It was also his second career game with multiple stolen bases, and he now has seven steals for the season in seven attempts. Shaw remains a work in progress at the plate, but his ability on the bases is giving his fantasy value a boost, and he has the potential to do even more with the bat as he gets more comfortable against MLB pitching.