Shaw went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Reds.

Shaw had been in a bit of a power drought, as this was his first home run since Aug. 20, giving him 12 for the season. While the rookie came out of the All-Star break on a hot streak, he has cooled down more recently. Since the beginning of August, Shaw is batting just .222 and he's striking out nearly 24 percent of the time. He should continue to see regular playing time now that the Cubs have clinched a playoff spot, but the team may be less patient in the postseason if Shaw slumps.