Shaw went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Marlins.

In three games since getting recalled to the majors Monday, Shaw has gone 5-for-11 with three doubles, two RBI, two runs scored and two steals. The 23-year-old rookie struggled earlier in the season, which prompted his demotion to Triple-A Iowa, but the top prospect has the talent to put everything together at the MLB level. Shaw should continue to be the Cubs' primary third baseman as long as he's contributing offensively.