Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said Thursday that Shaw could be used some in the outfield this season, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

If the Cubs hang on to Nico Hoerner rather than trade him following the signing of Alex Bregman, Shaw's best shot at regular playing time would be in a super utility role. All 114 starts for Shaw with the Cubs in 2025 came at third base, but the 24-year-old also has significant experience at second base and shortstop, and he played the outfield some in college and in summer ball. It's also possible the Cubs use Shaw as a trade chip in order to supplement their roster elsewhere.