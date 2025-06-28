Shaw went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

It's been an up and down rookie campaign for Shaw, but he's shown flashes such as he did Friday, setting a new season and career best with the three RBI. It was also the second time this year that the 23-year-old tallied two doubles in a contest. Shaw is still slashing just .222/.297/.318 overall, though he's seeing pretty regular playing time as Chicago's primary option at third base, and he has the talent to get on a hot streak at any point.