Shaw played first base for the first time in his career during Wednesday's Cactus League contest, and he could be a contingency option there for the Cubs during the regular season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Shaw is adding to his defensive acumen in an effort to grow into more of a super utility role for the Cubs, though he had to borrow Carson Kelly's first baseman's glove to try out the new position Wednesday. With Tyler Austin (knee) set to miss a few months, Chicago is looking for added versatility off the bench, and Shaw would give the Cubs some depth behind starter Michael Busch if he can hold his own at first. Shaw almost exclusively played third base as a rookie last year, with a handful of appearances at second, but he's already played in right field, center field and now first so far this spring. It seems like the 24-year-old could play regularly for the Cubs across the diamond in 2026 even without a regular starting position.