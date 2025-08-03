Shaw is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Shaw had started at third base in each of the last seven games, but he'll cede the hot corner to trade-deadline pickup Willi Castro on Sunday as the Cubs look to go for the series victory. Since the All-Star break, Shaw has produced a 1.014 OPS, and his improved production in his second stint of the season in the big leagues should be enough to help him stave off Castro for a regular spot in the Chicago lineup.