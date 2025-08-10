Shaw went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an RBI triple, a walk and a second run scored in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Cardinals.

Shaw had gone 13 games without multiple hits, batting just .231 (9-for-39), albeit with three homers and four doubles, in that span. The third baseman contributed his hits in the third and fifth innings but wasn't able to threaten for a cycle. The rookie is up to eight homers, 28 RBI, 39 runs scored, 14 stolen bases, 15 doubles, one triple and a .227/.292/.383 slash line through 82 games this season.